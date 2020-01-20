man-(40)-appears-in-court-accused-of-nathan-gibson-murder-in-craigavon







Nathan Gibson was found fatally injured on Thursday night The man appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA)

A Co Armagh man has been remanded into custody on Monday accused of the murder of 25-year-old Nathan Gibson.

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court in a grey tracksuit with a cut to his forehead, 40-year-old Paul John Joseph Whitla, of no fixed address, was accused of the killing on Thursday, January 16.

Giving evidence to the court, a police constable said he believed he could connect Whitla to the charge and as defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram confirmed he was not applying for bail.

District Judge Rosie Watters remanded the alleged killer into custody to appear again at Craigavon Magistrates Court, via video link, on February 14.

As Whitla was being taken to the cells, Mr Gibson’s partner Joanna Black stood up to watch him go while an older man shouted something indecipherable before being silenced by a friend.

None of the facts were heard in court on Monday.

Mr Gibson was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon late on Thursday.