man-(40)-appears-in-court-accused-of-nathan-gibson-murder-in-craigavon







A Co. Armagh man was remanded into custody on Monday accused of murder. Paul John Joseph Whitla is accused of the murder of Nathan Gibson. Family and friends of Nathan Gibson leave Lisburn Court.

Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court in a grey tracksuit with a cut to his forehead, 40-year-old Paul John Joseph Whitla, of no fixed address, was accused of the killing on Thursday, January 16.

Giving evidence to the court, a police constable said he believed he could connect Whitla to the charge and as defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram confirmed he was not applying for bail.

District Judge Rosie Watters remanded the alleged killer into custody to appear again at Craigavon Magistrates Court, via video link, on February 14.

As Whitla was being taken to the cells, Mr Gibson’s partner Joanna Black stood up to watch him go while an older man shouted something indecipherable before being silenced by a friend.

None of the facts were heard in court on Monday.

Mr Gibson was discovered fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon late on Thursday.

The area was closed throughout Friday as police and forensics teams swept the area and the Legahory estate home of Mr Gibson was also cordoned off and under a heavy police presence.

Speaking following the murder, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said police received a report late on Thursday night that Mr Gibson had been attacked.

Officers responded and found him on the towpath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.







Mr Caldwell also stated that police are investigating another incident in the Legahory Court area.

“Whilst we cannot get into specific details of this incident we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner in this area late last night [Thursday] to contact police,” he said.

“I would ask anyone who has information that could assist me with my enquiries to contact detectives from Serious Crime Branch at Lurgan PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1741 16/01/20.”







Nathan Gibson was found fatally injured on Thursday night

