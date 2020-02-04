Man, 36, killed when struck by two vehicles in St. Francois County

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday to provide the route where the pedestrian was killed and also to correct headline.ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A 36-year-old pedestrian from Farmington was killed Sunday night when he was hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.A patrol report said Lee E. Lett ran out in front of one vehicle about 9:55 p.m. That vehicle hit him and then a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup also struck Lett, the report said.The first vehicle, which was going north on Route D just south of Sugar Grove Road, left the scene and has not been identified. It sustained minor damage. The truck, which was extensively damaged, was heading south.Lett was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner at 10:25 p.m., the patrol said.

