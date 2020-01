A man has been charged with attempted murder (PA)

January 17 2020 8: 25 AM

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Belfast, police said.

It follows a stabbing incident in a house in the Fortwilliam Parade area of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining stab wounds in the incident.

The 27-year-old is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

