man-(27)-arrested-after-woman-stabbed-in-lisburn







Police have appealed for information

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Lisburn.

The stabbing happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Iniscarn Close area of the city.

Police said they received a report at around 4.05am that a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Crothers said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 704 01/01/20.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

