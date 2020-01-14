man,-26,-shot-at-during-citizenship-act-protests-dies-in-firozabad

Violent protests against Citizenship Act had taken place in Firozabad. (File)

Firozabad (UP):

A 26 year-old man who suffered gunshot injures during the Citizenship Act protests on December 20 has died, taking the number of those killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district to seven.

The daily-wage worker, Mohammad Abrar, was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Jan 10 where he was undergoing treatment.

He died on Sunday, SP City Prabal Pratap Singh said.

Mohammad Abrar was a resident of Masrurganj locality under Rasoolpur police station area, the police official said, adding that the cause of death will be known after the post mortem examination report.

Violent protests against Citizenship Act had started from the Dakshin police station area in Firozabad after Friday prayers.

During the protest at Naini crossing under Rasoolpur police station area,

Mr Abrar suffered bullet injuries.

His family said that he was returning after work as a daily wager when he was shot.