man,-26,-dies-four-years-after-colleague-poisons-sandwich-with-mercury

A young man in Germany has died after a colleague spiked his sandwich and put him in a four year coma.

The 26-year-old victim’s death was confirmed today by the state court in the city of Bielefeld, where his the co-worker who poisoned him was convicted.

A 57-year-old man identified only as Klaus O. for privacy reasons was sentenced to life in March after being found guilty of attempted murder.

The defendant, who has appealed the verdict, had peppered multiple colleagues’ food with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a come and two others with serious kidney damage.

He was arrested in May 2018 after surveillance footage showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at their workplace in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.

A small bottle of the same substance was found in Klaus O’s bag when he was arrested.

Police searched his home and found cadmium, lead and mercury, which were thought to have been used for his homemade poisons.

The incident prompted authorities to investigate 21 premature deaths of employees of industrial competent manufacturer ARI Armaturen from 2000 onwards.

At the time police said: ‘There were a strikingly high number of heart attacks and cancers among the death cases in the company.’

The culprit’s motives have still not been revealed, but during his trial a psychologist said he had acted like ‘a scientist who was testing substances on a guinea pig.’