Man (23) arrested after drugs and fireworks seized in Derry

Drugs were seized following searches of three properties

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a search of three properties in Londonderry on Tuesday.

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia, fireworks and £3,000 in cash were seized during the searches in Strathfoyle in the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland said: “As part of the searches a man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and other offences.

“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

