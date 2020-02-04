Man, 18, shot near St. Louis County park south of Overland

An 18-year-old man was shot and critically injured Monday night near a St. Louis County park south of Overland.The unidentified man was discovered about 10:25 p.m. Monday at 1491 Dielman Road, which is the address for King Park. It wasn’t clear if the victim was found inside the park.St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said he had been shot and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.No additional details were released Tuesday morning.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.