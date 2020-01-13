man-(18)-arrested-after-taxi-driver-‘viciously’-assaulted-in-strabane







The taxi driver was assaulted in Strabane

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a ‘vicious’ assault on a taxi driver in Strabane in the early hours of Monday morning.

It happened in Glebe Gardens in the town at around 1am.

The taxi driver, who works for Street Cars in Strabane, picked up a passenger in Abercorn Square and drove him to Glebe Gardens, where he assaulted the taxi driver and damaged his car.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Patrick McLaughlin of Streetcars later offered a reward for information on what had happened to the driver.

“The nature of attacks such as this and others have no place in our society. We work in a difficult industry at the best of times, and the financial gain is petty in return,” he said, posting on Facebook.

“Attacks such as this are no different to attacks on medical staff or emergency service providers. We work alone and too many times we are exposed to certain threats that remain between the driver and the fare.”

Mr McLaughlin said his thoughts were with the injured driver.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries, to contact detectives at Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 89 13/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Belfast Telegraph Digital