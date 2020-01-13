man-(18)-arrested-after-taxi-driver-assaulted







The taxi driver was assaulted in Strabane

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating an assault on a taxi driver in Strabane in the early hours of Monday morning.

It happened in Glebe Gardens in the town at around 1am.

The taxi driver picked up a passenger in Abercorn Square and drove him to Glebe Gardens, where he assaulted the taxi driver and damaged his car.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries, to contact detectives at Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 89 13/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Belfast Telegraph Digital