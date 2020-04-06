mammootty-to-team-up-with-this-popular-director-for-his-next?

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 2: 02 [IST]

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects lining up. The senior actor, who has always been extremely encouraging towards the new-age filmmakers, is reportedly joining hands with Omar Lulu, the Oru Adaar Love fame director for his next outing. The latest reports from the believable sources suggest that Mammootty has already given a green signal to Omar Lulu. As per the updates, the untitled project, which is scripted by the senior filmmaker Dennis Joseph, is a complete mass entertainer. Dennis Joseph is the writer of some of the biggest hits of the megastar’s career, including New Delhi and Nair Saab. Initially, when the speculations regarding Mammootty’s association with Omar Lulu started doing rounds, it was rumoured that the project will be an adult comedy in the director’s signature style. But the latest reports suggest that the Mammootty-Omar Lulu project will be a clean entertainer. Mammootty is currently all set to release his upcoming political thriller One this summer. The movie, which was originally slated to be released by the second week of April 2020 as a Vishu release, was postponed due to the all India lockdown. The megastar appears as the Kerala Chief Minister in the movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. The senior actor is expected to complete the filming of the upcoming mystery thriller The Priest, which is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. The movie, which features Mammootty in the role of a priest, features lady superstar Manju Warrier and young actress Nikhila Vimal as the female leads. After completing The Priest, Mammootty will kickstart the shooting of the highly anticipated Amal Neerad directorial Bilal. The movie, which is a sequel to the popular action thriller Big B, will have the megastar reprising the highly celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal.