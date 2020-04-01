mammootty-and-mohanlal-come-together-to-spread-covid-19-awareness!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 4: 10 [IST]

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M’s of the Malayalam film industry have now joined hands to spread the COVID 19 awareness among their fans and social media followers. Recently, Mammootty and Mohanlal surprised their fans and social media followers by posting each other’s pictures along with COVID 19 awareness messages on their respective social media pages. As per the reports, the Malayalam superstars have now joined hands for the ‘Tholkkilla Keralam’ campaign organized by the Government of Kerala. The new campaign is being organized to spread awareness on coronavirus and social distancing among the citizens. Reportedly, the campaign also aims to bring together the fans associations of Mammootty and Mohanlal to spread awareness among the public. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal have been highly active with the coronavirus awareness in their respective social media pages. Mohanlal has been actively posting awareness videos on his social media pages from the past few weeks. Mammootty, on the other hand, has penned down a few notes on social distancing to create awareness among his followers. Mammootty, the megastar is all set to release his highly anticipated political thriller One, this summer. The movie, which was initially slated to hit the theaters for Vishu 2020, has been postponed now due to the all India lockdown. The makers are reportedly planning to fix the new release date once the lockdown ends. Mohanlal, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Priyadarshan directed historical drama, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on March 26, 2020, was later postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare. The magnum opus will hit the theatres once things are back to normal in the country.