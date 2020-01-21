mamata-banerjee-“is-a-cruel-hearted-woman”,-says-bjp-mla-surendra-singh

“She is a cruel-hearted woman who will be removed from power”: Surendra Singh

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh:

In provocative remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a “cruel-hearted” woman and also said if illegal Muslim migrants are allowed to stay in India, there will be Kashmir-like stone-throwers everywhere.

The Bairia MLA who last week compared Ms Banerjee with “a demon”, accusing her of protecting those “who killed thousands of Hindus”, on Monday told newspersons, “She is not with the people of West Bengal but is standing alongside the ”shaitans” (devils) of Bangladesh.”

“She is a cruel-hearted woman who will be removed from power in the coming assembly polls,” Surendra Singh claimed.

Referring to Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, the BJP MLA said, “If the Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims are allowed to stay, every street in the country will have stone-pelters like in Jammu and Kashmir.”

To a question, he said he stands by his earlier statement that Hindus should give birth to five children.

Last Monday, Surendra Singh had said Banerjee has “pure traits of a demon” in a democratic system. “She has no values or characteristics of women,” he said.

Surendra Singh had also questioned her opposition to the amended citizenship law and had called BJP a “party of devtas” while SP, BSP and TDP “belong to ”rakshas” (demons)”.