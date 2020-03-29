mama-june’s-kids:-where-is-honey-booboo-and-all-the-sisters-now?-how-have-they-grown-over-the-years?-check-out-their-then-and-now-pictures.

Remember that sweet little Munchkin, Honey Boo Boo? Well, it has been almost eight years since we met her family for the first time. The Shannon family’s daughters have changed a lot since then. Even their mother, June have completely transformed in these eight years.

Well, Mama June and her four daughters, namely Anna Marie Chickadee (Cardwell), 25, Jessica Louise as Chubbs Shannon, 23, Lauryn Michelle as Pumpkin Shannon, 20, and Alana Frances as



Honey Boo Boo Thompson, 14 are returning back with their Family Crisis. Look at the transformation of these girls before you watch the new episodes.

The Shannon family got introduced to the audience when AlanaAlana, who is popular as Honey Boo Boo debuted on the small screen from Toddlers and Tiaras. The show was streamed on TLC. From there everyone started loving Alana. Fans really loved to watch the reality TV series. She was a small girl with a big personality and great effervescence.

So much affection from the audience made Alana a star. She earned her own reality series after the previous show ended. The reality TV series had her real life family. She had three elder sisters, her mother June and her father.

The show’s title was “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. It started in 2012 and ended after four seasons in 2014. The series had her grow from a little girl to a preteen.

It’s totally surprising to watch the transformation of Mama June’s daughters. At the time they got introduced on the TV they were young girls and now they are all grown up women. So watch the show and see the drastic transportation in all these pretty ladies. Let’s see if you could recognize them in the upcoming show.