mama-june-shannon-isn’t-answering-her-daughters’-phone-calls-after-her-arrest

The new season of Mama June: From Not To Hot has been renamed Mama June: Family Crisis as Mama June Shannon’s daughters reveal that they have not had any contact with her after her arrest for drug possession in March 2019.

According to People magazine, in the upcoming season premiere of the reality series, Mama June’s 20-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon reveals that no one in the family has been able to contact Mama June.

“She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail,” says Pumpkin, who also revealed that the phone of Mama June’s boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, “goes to voicemail.”

Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, added: “Or they’ll say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping.”

Pumpkin is now Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian, and she says that things have gotten so low at this point that they don’t know what else to do. She explained that they tried to send Mama June to rehab, and the WE TV network gave her an opportunity that anyone in their right mind would take. But, she ended up checking out of rehab in less than 24 hours.

Mama June is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call at an Alabama gas station reporting a domestic violence situation. She allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe in her possession.

Doak was arrested, too, and he is facing the same charges as Mama June, plus a third-degree domestic violence charge.

Daniel Wright, the couple’s attorney, went to the Macon County courthouse in Alabama to enter a plea of not guilty on their behalf. Their next court date has not been set, but if convicted, both Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak are facing prison time.

“The bad thing about it is everything and anything that was in the car, or whatever they got arrested for, June took credit for all of it,” says Pumpkin’s husband, Joshua Efird, with Pumpkin adding: “Because of that she could literally get years behind bars.”

Now, Mama June and Doak are spending their time in casinos and eating at buffets, while living somewhere in Alabama. Her family wonders just how much more money they are going to blow before she is completely broke.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres March 27th on WE tv.



