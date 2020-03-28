Mama June Family Crisis Season 4: Sugarbear and Jennifer get roasted for trying to get full custody of Alana. Fans are certainly not happy. Read to know all details.

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 4 premiered on 27th of March 2020. It shows how Mama June has to suffer because she was arrested by the police for the possession of drugs. Pumpkin and Alan confess that they have heard anything from Mama June after her arrest. Their only source of information was social media and the last thing they know is that Mama June was last seen in Alabama.

Mama June’s drug addiction and her dysfunctional relationship with her boyfriend Geno has been very taxing for her family. Josh and his wife Pumpkin take temporary custody of Alana to keep her safe. They are taking really good care of her as well as their own toddler. However Alana’s father Sugarbear and his wife Jennifer are trying to get full custody of her. Alan and Pumpkin go to Gina’s home for a change. But they get followed by Sugarbear and Jennifer to Los Angeles. They claim to have full custody of Alana.

After this fans take over twitter and raise their voice against Sugarbear and Jennifer taking control of Alana. They say that Sugarbear is also a abuser like Geno.

One fan tweeted:”I’m watching #MamaJune and 1st off Jennifer isn’t Alana’s mother and Sugar Bear hasn’t been there a lot in the last few years. Pumpkin is who she is comfortable with so why in the hell would Jennifer say “We may have to rethink this custody agreement”. Bi*ch who are you to her??”

Another fan expressed: “How dare Jennifer and Sugar bear go after full custody of Alana. She doesn’t need that in her life & is old enough to tell the courts who she wants to live with. She is happy with her sister. I sure hope they let it go for Alana’s sake. #MamaJune.”