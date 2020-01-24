mama-june-breaks-her-instagram-silence-but-admits-she-still-has-no-contact-with-honey-boo-boo

Mama June Shannon has broken her social media silence after seven months, posting a selfie to Instagram as she confirmed she still hasn’t seen her children.

She shared the snap of her sitting in a car with her 477,000 followers, telling them: ‘Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear [sic].

‘N even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much [sic].’

The post, which was littered with typos, confirmed she still hasn’t had much contact with her children, including 14-year-old Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo.

‘None of her daughters are talking to her at this point, including Alana,’ a source previously told E!. ‘They’ve cut her off.’

The family first shot to fame on the reality show Toddlers & Tiaras, which led to their spin-off show, Here comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012.

Alana has been living with her sister, Lauryn Shannon, known by the family as Pumpkin, who has been granted temporary custody over her after her mother’s issues over the past few months.

June was arrested last year after an altercation with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, who was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, while Mama June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Money worries appeared to follow, with June reportedly selling her home in Georgia last summer in order to live in an RV (Recreational Vehicle, aka a motorhome), before moving in to a hotel.

According to TMZ, June and Geno reportedly trashed one hotel room, leaving a ‘filthy, bloody mess’ and causing ‘$1,000 (£764) worth of damage’, bit no report was filed with police and there were no arrests.

The site also reports that Mama June’s family claim the photo she posted on Instagram is ‘two years old’ and that she has only contacted them once, after a family member suffered a heart attack.

TMZ’s sources claim June ‘went silent again’ after her kids asked where she was and how she was doing.

They claim the family ‘love her and want her to get help’ but they want her to ditch her boyfriend in order to get her life back on track.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to reps for comment.





