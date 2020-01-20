malta-minister-quits-over-husband’s-holiday-with-man-charged-with-‘masterminding’-daphne-caruana-galizia’s-murder

Malta’s new government suffered its first political casualty linked to the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after a minister was forced to resign on Monday.

Justyne Caruana stepped down after it emerged that her husband, a senior police officer, flew to the UK to watch a football match with a millionaire businessman who is now in custody charged with masterminding the car bombing.

Silvio Valletta, the former head of the criminal investigation department, travelled to London to watch a Chelsea FC match at Stamford Bridge with Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested late last year on his luxury yacht in Maltese waters.

The story emerged after footage was found on Fenech’s mobile phone of the police chief in the business tycoon’s white Rolls Royce.

The minister’s resignation comes just a few days after Malta’s new prime minister, Robert Abela, was sworn in at the head of a new government.

He replaced Joseph Muscat, who had to step down after senior government figures, including his chief of staff, were questioned over the journalist’s murder.