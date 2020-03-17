Malika Haqq And Ex-Boyfriend O.T. Genasis Share The First Photo Of Their Baby Boy, Ace Flores; Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Say He Is Perfect

Malika Haqq is part of a wonderful club — she is officially a new mother, and she and her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, are over the moon.

The reality TV star and model took to social media to announce to the world that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace Flores on March 14.

She shared a lovely photo that shows the parents’ hands holding Ace’s hand. She captioned the photo: “Ace Flores 3.14.2020.” O.T. Genasis also posted a photo of his newborn baby boy and told him that he loves him.

Soon after Haqq revealed that she was expecting her first child, she confessed that she and O.T. Genasis had been separated for several months.

She also revealed that she and her ex had plans to co-parent and love their child unconditionally.

She said: “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love & friendship, we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8months, but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctor apt, and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. The only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Her close friends, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Jenner, Cassie, and Tamar Braxton, all congratulated her.

One fan shared: “I’m your number one fan! I really thank God for why you exist! You are a very brave, hardworking, and authentic person. You are, without a doubt, my inspiration. An example to follow! I wish you to be very happy today and forever. I admire you, and I always will.”

This backer wrote: “Your a very good example for a lot of women 💯 💓 good for you am inspired by how you expressed your self and your ok god💯💓🙏 your such a beautiful woman, and your baby has the best mother ever 💯 send my love to you and congratulations baby boy’s rock💞💯”

A third supporter shared: “Life happens this way at times. I’m happy you both have chosen to remain on good terms for your child. I pray for you both and your lovely baby! This is beautiful. Not many women are strong enough to put this into words.♥️♥️♥️”

The new parents seem to have the right ideas.



