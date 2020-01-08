malden-police-searching-for-suspect-in-pair-of-armed-robberies

Malden police are asking for the public’s help in connection with two separate armed robberies in the city on Saturday and Monday.

Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” they said.

“We’re hoping that your eyes and potential knowledge of the individual can help us place the individual in custody as soon as possible, before he hurts someone or attempts another robbery,” Police wrote in their post.

There have been no injuries, according to reports. Police urged people not to approach the suspect.

Anyone who has information on or recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212, or submit a tip anonymously by texting “MALDEN” and the message to 847411. You can also submit anonymous tips here.

“Let’s hold him accountable together,” police said in the post.