malden-police-searching-for-missing-15-year-old

Malden police are seeking the public’s help in locating Sophia Palladino, a 15-year-old who attends school in Framingham but did not return home after classes. Palladino was declared missing Thursday night.  

She is white, 5-feet-4-inches tall with green eyes, brown hair and a thin build, according to a Tweet from the Malden Police Department. 

Police are urging people with any information on Palladino’s whereabouts to contact them at 781-322-1212. People may also submit an anonymous tip by texting “MALDEN” and their message to 847411.

Have You Seen Me ? We’re asking for the public’s assistance locating SOPHIA PALLADINO ( age 15 ) of Malden. Sophia attends school in Framingham & did not return home to Malden this afternoon. If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact us at 781-322-1212 . pic.twitter.com/uVcJCPRujA

— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) January 17, 2020

