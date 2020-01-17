malden-police-searching-for-missing-15-year-old

Malden police are seeking the public’s help in locating Sophia Palladino, a 15-year-old who attends school in Framingham but did not return home after classes. Palladino was declared missing Thursday night.
She is white, 5-feet-4-inches tall with green eyes, brown hair and a thin build, according to a Tweet from the Malden Police Department.
Police are urging people with any information on Palladino’s whereabouts to contact them at 781-322-1212. People may also submit an anonymous tip by texting “MALDEN” and their message to 847411.
