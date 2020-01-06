malang-trailer-sees-aditya-roy-kapur,-anil-kapoor,-disha-patani,-kunal-kemmu-in-the-middle-of-a-whodunit

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer romance thriller Malang has been released. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang’s trailer | twitter

The trailer opens to a rather mysterious character of Kapur, who unabashedly declares, “Taking a life gets him high.” Kapur, along with his partner(?) Patani, are seen romancing at pristine beaches, indulging in adventure sports, and enjoying the precarious nightlight life of Goa, when an uncertain tragedy befalls.

The trailer soon introduces an eccentric Kapoor as a cop, and sets the premise of the trailer as a whodunit. With Kemmu’s entry, it is understood all four characters carry certain grey shades. The footage is packed with high-octane combat fight scenes, substance abuse, neon-themed Goa parties, and aesthetically-shot pleasing sequences.

Towards the end, the trailer reveals that the four lead characters are killers, but with different motives.

Check out the trailer here

Unleash The Madness, #MalangTrailer Out Now.https://t.co/NCnE6UWbls@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries — MALANG (@MalangFilm) January 6, 2020

Malang marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes onboard Mohit’s film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Upon sharing the trailer, Suri says “With this movie, I am essentially returning to a space that I enjoy the most, which is intense, edgy, and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as it has been for each of us.”

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

The film was initially scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, 14 February but was moved a week ahead later.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 14: 50: 25 IST