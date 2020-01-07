malang-trailer-provides-ammunition-for-memes;-twitter-churns-out-hilarious-interpretations-of-aditya-roy-kapur’s-dialogues

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer upcoming thriller Malang has created quite a buzz on social media.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang, touted as a romantic thriller, also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. While some netizens are all praise for Kapur and Patani’s chemistry in the film, a few are raving about the high-octane action sequences. Amid the appreciative tweets, the trailer has also provided enough content for Twiterrati to churn out hilarious memes.

Kapur’s dialogue “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai” (This night will not end so soon, there is still a lot left to happen) inspired several memes, from bosses insisting on overtime to the turbulent start of new decade with 2020.

Check out all the memes here

#MalangTrailer Me to 2020 : Please be kind Meanwhile 2020 : pic.twitter.com/7ThyDZXLkv — Krunal (@iamKruzZ) January 6, 2020

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM



Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

When your friend cancels on you and you see them on someone else’s insta story #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/OD9vuL926g — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2020

When your mom said to turn off the stove after 2 whistles but now it’s 7 #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/BzWF4A8k0A — Ved | وید پرکاش (@AAPVed) January 6, 2020

*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*



Mom:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

When you go to a relative’s place for dinner and they start discussing your future#Malangtrailer pic.twitter.com/KhG1wxtj6x — lovely💕😍 (@loveli143) January 6, 2020

When your bestfriend eats the last slice of pizza#MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/pnuB6Hl7Bl — The Humour Dead (@_Shakti_maan) January 6, 2020

#MalangTrailer slapped younger sibling How they explained it to my parents pic.twitter.com/34dDMIT87q — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) January 6, 2020

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 10: 52: 27 IST