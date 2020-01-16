malang-title-track-sees-aditya-roy-kapur,-disha-patani-fall-in-love-against-picturesque-locales-of-goa

After creating quite a buzz with their intriguing trailer, the makers of Malang have released the title track of the film. The song is sung and composed by Ved Sharma, and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya.

The song sees the lead pair, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, fall in love amidst the picturesque locales of Goa. The Malang title track traces how the duo bump into each other during a music party, and spend their days romancing on beaches and indulging in adventure sports. However, the romantic and dreamy track takes a U-turn when the sequence switches to a hassled Aditya fighting with other prisoners in jail.

Check out the song here

Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack Song out now: https://t.co/fqHawm0d58 #Malang@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @vedsharmamusic @kunaalvermaa77 @writerharsh @luv_ranjan @gargankur pic.twitter.com/4WvDQgWq51 — MALANG (@MalangFilm) January 16, 2020

Ved tells Times of India the song is laced with undertones of Sufism, “A lot of inspiration for this song was drawn from one of Amir Khusro’s dohas. There’s a deep meaning to his words. Mohit sir wanted the vocal tone to match that of Aditya’s as well as the vibe of the character he plays in the film.”

Early last week, the makers also shared a love track titled ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’. It has been sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 12: 33: 31 IST