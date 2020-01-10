malang-song-‘chal-ghar-chalen’-paints-a-bittersweet-picture-of-aditya-roy-kapur’s-lost-love

The makers of Malang released the first song of the film on Friday. Titled ‘Chal Ghar Chalen,’ the song embodies the crux of the revenge drama.

Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead, it opens on an ominous note, giving the audience a glimpse of Kapur’s rage against wrongdoers.

Soon enough, the track takes a deep dive into the past, and viewers are shown the happy times the lovers spent with each other.

Composed by hit-maker Mithoon, ‘Chal Ghar Chalen‘ has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Director Mohit Suri shared the song on social media.

Check out ‘Chal Ghar Chalen‘ from Malang

In fact, as a teaser, Suri posted a few lines from the song a few days ago, and shared a picture of himself with Arijit and Mithoon, indicating the close professional bond the three share. Check out Mohit Suri’s post

Malang marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on board Mohit’s film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February.

The film was initially scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, but was moved a week ahead later.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 13: 06: 56 IST