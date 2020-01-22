malang-humraah-song-releases-on-23rd-january-2020,-review-and-humraah-malang-lyrics

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani & Kunal Kemmu

Release Date: 7th Feb, 2020.

The film Malang has been the buzz of town since its conception. Its spectacular star cast and storyline sets your heart racing. The trailer reminded everyone that all our lives we are looking forward to something that will give us an adrenaline rush. Most people find their high in being adventure junkies or in travel but Malang shows us how the characters get a kick out of killing others. It will surely be one hell of a ride.

While the title track was an instant hit and got people excited for all that would come later. Viewers are grooving to the beats and falling in love with every tune. Today, they released the poster of the new song Humraah which will be releasing on 23rd January.

The poster gets your spirits up and you can’t help wanting more. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are a treat to the eyes.

