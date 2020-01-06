malaika-arora-talks-about-her-wedding-plans-with-arjun-kapoor

There was a lot of news in Bollywood about the marriage of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in 2019. Photos of both of these also went viral on social media. At the same time, the news of Malaika and Arjun’s marriage has started surfacing once again. This time Malaika has said shocking talk about marriage. Speaking to the media, Malaika said that she has many plans at the moment. Malaika also talked about her business. Talking about marriage, Malaika said that we cannot predict her. We work on one plan at a time. There is a lot to be done from where we stand now. There are no thoughts about marriage right now.



Malaika further said that “I am happy on both personal and professional front. I have always been free. You all be relaxed I will not give you any shocking news. If there will be any talk about marriage, I will definitely tell you about it.”

Let us tell you that both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika went on a new year trip. The photos of Jahan went viral on social media. Photos of both of them spread like fire on social media. The way the pictures of these two stars come to light, the desire of their fans increases that soon these two stars should be tied in the bond of marriage.