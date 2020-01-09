malaika-arora-arjun-kapoor-to-alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor:-celeb-couples-who-should-tie-the-knot-in-2020

Mubarakan highlights













After a big year of some of the biggest celebrity weddings, we would want to see our Bollywood celebs, who have been dating for a long period, take their relationship to the next level and tie-the-knot in 2020.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen

Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor: Families, age difference, stature; nothing has come in between the love that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have for each other. After shying away from the media for a long while, hiding their relationship, the couple finally went public last year. And ever since then, there has been no stopping the two. While Malaika has said that the two would like to take one step at a time, we would love to see the two get married this year.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor: If it happens, it would be the biggest wedding of the decade. Hailed as the power couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came closer during the shoot of their film – Brahmastra. Various fan clubs and followers’ page keeps making their fake wedding picture and fake wedding invitation cards. We can’t wait for it all to come true!

Natasha Dalal – Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal for a while now. Every year we hear that the two would get married but are left disappointed when it gets pushed. We hope, this year turns out to be that year for the couple.

Huma Qureshi – Mudassar Aziz: While the rumours of something brewing between the couple kept doing rounds, it was Mudassar’s birthday when Huma Qureshi almost made it official with her birthday wish for him. She wrote, “It sure has been a hell of a ride. I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true. Happy Birthday baba Mudassar. Sending love from saat samundar paar. Stay smiling always. Love you more than you know (sic).” Making a heart emoji, Mudassar wrote, “Phew it’s hard to reply to this. A soul as gorgeous as you are finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am. Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough. I’d rather just sit back and gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads.” With so much of love, we hope the couple tie-the-knot this year.

Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl: According to reports, Sushmita and Rohman crossed paths with each other at a fashion show and hit it off instantly. The couple has been spotted together several times during their romantic outings and have left nothing about their romantic relationship hidden from the social media. We would love to see the two madly-in-love people take the vows this year.

Shibani Dandekar – Farhan Akhtar: They were supposed to tie-the-knot last year but it got postponed. We hope the duo make it official this year.