malachi-o’doherty:-why-asking-if-life-is-worth-living-is-understandable-when-the-future-appears-to-hold-out-so-little-hope

Malachi O’Doherty: Why asking if life is worth living is understandable when...

My generation grew up with the expectation of nuclear war. I don’t know if anyone has written the book about how that affected us. There is much to be said of that experience which I think has been left unsaid.

This was the time of the Cold War. The Soviet Union and the United States built their nuclear arsenals in that period and both expressed the full willingness to use them.

The Eastern powers were understood to wish to expand their reach into the West. The Western plan to deter Russian tanks from crashing through the Iron Curtain was genocide, the destruction of Russian cities.

We were told that we would get a four-minute warning if missiles were coming in our direction. We were subjected to government advice to ‘Protect and Survive’ by hiding under the kitchen table.

In later years, I read the theory that all of this advice was propaganda to impress the Russians. The last thing anyone wanted was Russian spies coming over and discovering that none of us here really believed that our own governments would press the buttons that would bring civilisation to an end and perhaps eradicate all life on this beautiful jewel of a planet. Therefore, we had to be made to believe that they would actually do it.

So, imagine being a teenager hearing this, living in a culture in which the readiness for the war that really would end all wars, and all everything else, was the foundation of your presumed “security”.

Is it any wonder that so many of us dropped out, became hippies, smoked dope, turned off to the ardent convictions of politicians?