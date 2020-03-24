making-the-case-for-pitt’s-defensive-line

The 2019 Pitt football team boasted one of the best defensive lines in the nation. It ranked highly in the two metrics that typically define a front line — sacks per game (first with 3.92) and rushing yards allowed per game (12th with 108.5).

Yet in a Feb. 13 Bleacher Report article that ranked its top 10 defensive lines entering the 2020 season, Pitt was notably left off the list.

And it’s not like the article’s author, Brad Shepard, had a brain lapse and forgot the Panthers existed, because he specifically mentions them as one of the teams that just missed out on cracking the top 10. He looked at Pitt’s returning production and decided it wasn’t good enough.

When asked about the snub on Pitt’s first day of spring training, redshirt senior defensive end Rashad Weaver was all business — with a hint of sarcasm — in his response.

“I guess those top defensive lines have something we don’t, or they have some players we don’t,” he said. “I guess we’ll see in the fall when the pads come on.”

If there is some factor holding Pitt’s defensive line back from having another monster year, it’s lost on me.

The Panthers return nearly all of their defensive line production from last season and should only improve thanks to a combination of incoming recruits and previously injured starters returning to health.

Does that make Pitt’s front line a surefire top-five unit in college football? Perhaps not.

But top 10? Easily.

Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman had a breakthrough season in 2019, becoming Pitt’s first interior lineman to lead the team in sacks (10.5) since Aaron Donald in 2013. He also tied for first on the team with 12 tackles for loss, earning second team All-American and first team All-ACC honors. In Twyman, Pitt possesses the rare defensive anchor with the size (290 pounds) to snuff out runs and the speed to chase down quarterbacks.

If Twyman is the Panthers’ superstar, then defensive end Patrick Jones II is their unsung hero. The rising redshirt senior was quietly dominant in his own right last season, leading the team with an incredible 18 quarterback hurries — 13 more than the next player — and four forced fumbles while also tallying 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Both Twyman and Jones II would have almost certainly been selected in the 2020 NFL Draft had they chosen to declare. They instead elected to return to Pitt and terrorize college opponents for another season.

With its top two performers coming back, Pitt has a distinct advantage over the country’s other top defensive lines, many of whom lost their best player to graduation or the draft. The Panthers will only lose defensive tackle Amir Watts, who had seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 2019.

Pitt will also benefit from the return of two solid defensive ends — redshirt junior Deslin Alexandre (5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss) and redshirt sophomore Habakkuk Baldonado (four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss).

But the Panthers’ most important defensive lineman after Twyman and Jones II could be Weaver, who didn’t play a single snap last season.

Weaver was Pitt’s best defensive player in 2018, leading the team in tackles for loss (14), sacks (6.5) and fumble recoveries (three). But his 2019 season was cut short before it even began after a torn ACL suffered in preseason training camp.

On Pitt’s first day of spring practice, Weaver participated in drills — albeit in limited fashion — and scoffed at the notion he wouldn’t be 100% ready by the Panthers’ first game. If we’re to take him at his word and he can return to the level at which he once played, then Weaver could provide another game-wrecking force to a unit that already thrived in his absence.

Weaver isn’t Pitt’s only defensive lineman looking to make an impact after returning from injury. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Keyshon Camp also missed nearly all of last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury on opening day. Now healthy, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Camp should serve as a great interior complement to Twyman.

Rounding out Pitt’s 2020 defensive line is Dayon Hayes, the incoming hometown recruit out of Westinghouse High School. A four-star prospect, Hayes is far too talented to redshirt or merely play a few snaps here and there. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end racked up 23 sacks as a senior in high school, and should contribute immediately to a star-studded group of edge rushers.

