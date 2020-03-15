Making James Bond Movies Is Not a Healthy Way to Work Says Skyfall Director

James Bond is never far from danger, and that seems to also apply to the movies themselves, with the upcoming No Time to Die having hit headlines a lot over the past several months for the dramatic goings-on taking place behind the scenes. Well, now director Sam Mendes, who helmed the brilliant Skyfall back in 2012, has been discussing his experience with the franchise.

“There has always been an element that Bond has been on the wing and a prayer. It is not a particularly healthy way to work.”

Sam Mendes makes the idea of making a Bond movie sound very daunting indeed. Which is not hugely surprising with a movie where the ridiculously dangerous stunts are largely real, the scripts are often a nightmare to put together, and the pressure to bring this iconic British institution to life again for the millionth time is palpable.

This is not the first time that Mendes has spoken somewhat negatively about this time in the James Bond director’s chair, having once compared the experience with football management.

“When I think of them my stomach churns. It’s just so hard. You feel like the England football manager. You think, if I win, I’ll survive. If I lose, I’ll be pilloried. There is no victory. Just survival.”

So, it is pretty safe to assume that coaxing Mendes back to the world of James Bond is unlikely. As difficult as Mendes’ time was working on Skyfall, the No Time to Die production has been an even more unhealthy one. The drama began with director Danny Boyle unexpectedly quitting over creative differences, and since the appointment of director Cary Joji Fukunaga as his replacement production of the movie has been chaos.

A crew member was injured during an explosion followed by Bond himself, Daniel Craig, injuring his ankle. Finally, on the cusp of the movie finally being released, the coronavirus outbreak caused the movie to be delayed once again until November 12. It is no wonder that Mendes is pleased to be done with the famous franchise.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of criminal mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond has left active service and is now living a peaceful existence in Jamaica, but, as is often the case, that peace is short-lived. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen joining the cast. The movie will also be Daniel Craig’s final time portraying the character. This comes to us from GQ.

