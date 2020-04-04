makers-have-finally-shutter-downed-on-“marvels-runaway”-or-there-going-to-be-further-season???

Marvels Runaway is a story of six teenagers who discover that their parents are super-villains that work for a cult called PRIDE. Through their journey, they also come to know of their powers, and some take the help of their parent’s equipment to gain it.

The comic was very popular among the fandom, which is why Marvel gave it a shot and produced the show. The story is set around the city of Los Angeles and is Marvel’s attempt at having teenagers fight evil on screen. The story is full of twists and turns throughout that keeps us on the edge of our seats.

The first season did not do fair as well as the other Marvel franchises did, but Runaways was renewed, hoping that the ratings would improve. But even the second season of Runaways could not reach a million watchers within a week, which is why we saw a more closed storyline at the end of season 3. While there are fans all over the world eagerly awaiting a new season, the chances of it happening seem to be very slim.

The runaways have a dynamic cast with six teenagers played by Rhenzy Feliz as Alex Wilder(the leader of Runaways), Lyrica Okano, as Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner, as Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer as Gertrude Yorkes, Sulkin as Chasestein, and Allegra Acosta as Molly Hayes Hernandez. The supervillain formed a cult that they go against is called PRIDE, and the most prominent members of pride consist of their parents themselves.

In the parent roles, we have seen Ryan Sand as Geoffrey Wilder, Angel Parker as Catherine Wilder, and Annie Wersching as Leslie Ellern Dean. There are a lot of factors that play a part in season 3 being the last season of Runaways. Most importantly, it is the ratings that have brought the show at its end. But the launch of Disney plus resulted in the cancellation of a lot of famous shows and Runaways had to be one of them. Until then, let’s hope we can see our favorite superheroes soon.