make-terror-threat-system-simpler,-urge-business-leaders

The terrorist threat level system for warning about the risk of an attack should be overhauled to make it easier for the public to understand, business leaders said today.

Resilience First, an organisation whose members include Barclays, Facebook, Tesco and Thames Water, said the existing five-tier scheme — which ranges from critical to low — had become “less meaningful” since it began more than a decade ago.

It suggested that a simpler system should be considered and urged ministers to conduct a review. It said one option could be to have different levels for higher risk areas such as London.

It also pointed out that the threat level was downgraded only 15 days before last November’s Fishmongers’ Hall attack and was still at the same lower rating when the Streatham stabbings took place at the weekend. A third terrorist attack has also been carried out in Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire during the same period.

Lord Harris, an adviser to Resilience First, said that it was time to examine whether the existing system was “fit for purpose” and that a simpler one was likely to encourage greater vigilance.

In a letter to security minister Brandon Lewis, Resilience First said one option would be to replicate the two-level system used by the US Department of Homeland Security under which the threat is rated as either “elevated” or “critical”. The current threat level is “substantial” — the third highest rating meaning that an attack is likely.

Today’s call for reform of the threat level system came as ministers prepared to race against time to bring in emergency legislation to prevent the release of any more terror convicts.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland is expected to publish a new law on Tuesday to replace automatic release halfway through an offender’s sentence with new rules that will force them to serve at least two-thirds of their term.

Terrorist inmates wanting release after that will have to win approval from the Parole Board or wait until their full sentence has expired. Sudesh Amman, who was shot dead after stabbing two people in Streatham on Sunday, had been released from jail only days before.