Major update: Westworld Is All Set to return With A Smashing Season 3 Trailer! It seems they have finally stepped out of the theme park. Check it out.

It seems like fans are all geared up for the Westworld season 3 and the violent plot story that follows. The HBO sci-fi show is all set and returns sooner than expected. Let us take a look at all the details to jog our memory a bit.

Westworld Season 3 Is Here And Fans Are Looking Forward To Some Major Sci-fi Action!

The second season ended with an uproar and blew up the show’s foundation, taking the action outside of the park and into the real world. The third season is finally here after a long prolonged wait of almost two long years.

The Westworld season 3 assures fans of a plot, new settings and some new faces including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul along with some new philosophical questions. Fans are no stranger to the common pattern the shows use in the form of flashbacks, memories and the narrative trickery.

Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul Is Going To Be The Newest Addition In The Third Season.

As the trailer suggests the new setting will trace back whatever happened and based on the timestamp shown in footage of Maeve played by Thandie Newton and her crew almost breaking out of the park: June 15, 2052. The trailer is looking promising with loads of twists and turns that are waiting to be unraveled and leaving fans asking for more.

Moreover, the third season will see the return of all the familiar faces including are Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. Moreover, Aaron Paul joins them as a new member of the cast, along with Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan as newest addition.