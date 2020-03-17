major-update-on-euphoria-season-2-:-release-date,-cast,-plot-trailer-and-everything-we-know-so-far.-check-it-out!

Supporters have been truely dying to get their hands on more episodes. The dark drama pursues the life of Rue, a drug-devoted high school student who’s navigating friendships while trying to stay in restoration. It stars every young actor you’re dominated with right now: Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and, duh, ZENDAYA.

HBO settled the show was revived for season 2, which is major, major broadcast. It declared the news on its social media channels.And guess what people are super pumped about it, naturally.

The day the news basically broke, Zendaya tweeted to say how eager she was. She wrote, “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you amole for the backing we’ve seen, wow….”

Maude placed the news on her Instagram Story, so it looks like she’s eagered too.

And a bunch of cast representatives were commenting on the definite Instagram post, like Storm Reid (who plays Rue’s little sister), Hunter, Barbie, and Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy). Essentially, people are stirred, but we don’t know for sure who will rebound.

A picture of Zendaya and Angus Cloud was placed with the two of them learning through their official season 2 scripts!

If they’re just outsetting the table reads right now, that means we have a ways to go before we literally see any new episodes. In an interview with Hypebeast last year, Angus Cloud (who plays Fezco) affirmed that they won’t start shooting the next season until “sometime next year,” which turned out to be true. The first season took eight months to film, so we might not even see new episodes in 2020.

As the first season isn’t over yet, it’s tough to figure out what the second season will even be about.