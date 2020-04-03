major-throwback!-mahabharat-last-day-shoot-video:-arjun-cries-his-heart-out;-draupadi-consoles-him

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 18: 54 [IST]

During the lockdown, Doordarshan decided to air iconic shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan. The shows have been doing extremely well and fans are also happy as their favourite shows are back on television. A major throwback video has been doing the rounds on internet in which the entire cast got emotional and teary-eyed after they shot the final episode. In the video, Nitish Bhardwaj (Krishna), Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Praveen Kumar (Bheem), Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhishthira), Firoz Khan (Arjun), Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and other actors were seen emotional as they bid farewell to one another. Another interesting thing we noticed in the video was that Arjun was seen crying his heart out while Draupadi (Roopa Ganguly) was seen consoling him. Ravi Chopra, the director of the show, was also seen hugging the actors as he bid goodbye to them. (Image Source: Snapshots from YouTube video) For the uninitiated, produced by BR Chopra, Mahabharat is based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The show had 94 episodes and ran from October 2, 1988 to June 24, 1990 on DD National. It was most watched Indian television show. Many actors of the show gained popularity through the series. Mukesh Khanna, who rose to popularity, named his production company as Bhishma Pitamah, after his Mahabharat character. On the other hand, Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly became a successful actress in Bengali cinema and is now a politician. Also Read: Doordarshan’s Ramayan Re-Telecast Garners Highest-Ever Rating Since 2015!