major-terror-attack-averted-ahead-of-republic-day,-say-j&k-police

New Delhi:

A major attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has been averted in Srinagar ahead of the Republic Day, Srinagar police said on Thursday.

Authorities said they have arrested five terror suspects in this connection and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession. The suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, all residents of Hazratbal.