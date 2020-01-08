major-international-airlines-reroute-flights-around-middle-east-following-dangerous-us-iranian-tensions

Major international airlines are cancelling and rerouting flights around the Middle East amid dangerous US-Iranian tensions after Iran’s firing of over two dozen ballistic missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq was followed by a mysterious airplane crash in Iran’s capital that killed over 170 people.
While there is little immediate evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Oleksiy Honcharuk, cautioned against speculation but refused to rule it out.
Three British people were passengers on the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in Tehran just minutes after taking off on Wednesday morning. All 176 people on the plane were killed.
Soon after the Iranian attack, America’s Federal Aviation Agency restricted commercial flights “from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”
Airline companies across the globe have said that they will avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice. Such restrictions are often precautionary to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict.
KLM, Qantas, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, Flydubai, Cathay Pacific, PLL LOT and Japanese ANA and JAL are among the carriers that announced they are avoiding the airspace.
The Ukranian embassy in Tehran initially said the crash was likely caused by engine failure, the possibility it was hit by a missile strike or a result of terrorism ruled out. They later backed away from this statement and declined to offer a cause citing an ongoing investigation.
Iranian officials suspect a mechanical fault brought the plane down.
“For the Iranians to be so specific at such an early time after the crash when there is so much variability doesn’t pass the smell test,” said Andrew Thomas, aviation expert and professor at the University of Akron.
“For the response to be on a technical issue at this point is disingenuous. So many other possible factors can and do contribute to airliner accidents, and that complexity requires time and analysis to figure out,” he added.
Some have suggested that the damage seen on the debris of the plane looks like shrapnel or rocket damage, adding to the coincidental timing of Iran firing missiles into Iraq.
Welcome to the next 4 years of your life Bellingcat… the images coming out of Tehran of the downed Ukrainian 737-800 looks to have frag damage. pic.twitter.com/kWXMRVHQdi
— Lost Weapons (@LostWeapons) January 8, 2020
Eliot Higgins, founder of Bellingcat who investigated the MH17 flight shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, said the evidence being pointed to doesn’t necessarily add up.
“The wing damage shown doesn’t indicate [anti-aircraft] was used against the Ukrainian aircraft,” he tweeted.
“In my mind, it’s most likely to be debris from the aircraft itself that caused the damage.”
I’ve seen this image doing the rounds, with some people claiming its evidence Iranian AA shot down the Ukrainian airliner, but in my mind it’s most likely to be debris from the aircraft itself that caused the damage. pic.twitter.com/irLeHLWaFm
— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) January 8, 2020
The Ukranian International Airlines flight took off from Imam Khomeini international airport at 6.12 am Tehran time on Wednesday, after almost an hour delay. It never made it above 8,000 feet according to flight-tracking websites.
“The pilot had no contact with the tower and didn’t announce an emergency situation before the crash,” said Civil Aviation spokesperson, Reza Jafarzadeh. An investigation team is now at the site of the crash on the outskirts of Tehran, he added.
Authorities later said they found the plane’s so-called “black boxes,” which record cockpit conversations and instrument data.
The 737-800 belongs to the same family as the 737 Max 8 aircraft, which was grounded when two fatal crashes happened within six months. The 737-800 uses a different software system to the one implicated in the Max 8 crashes.
“Initial indicators are that there was a catastrophic uncontained engine explosion. The [images] we have seen show the plane glowing – a phosphorous looking glow across the sky -, a small explosion and then the impact,” said aviation expert, Geoffrey Thomas, referring to a video that purports to show the plane crashing.
“On the ground one engine appears to be relatively intact and the other is disintegrated, so it appears to be a major failure of one of the engines.”
The Daily Telegraph could not immediately verify this video.
“It’s an extremely unusual event and it’s incredibly rare on any airplane as engines are reliable and very robust,” Mr Thomas said, adding that a structural weakness, metal fatigue or defect could have caused the engine failure.
AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland, the dead laying among shattered pieces of the aircraft. Their possessions, a child’s cartoon-covered electric toothbrush, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics, stretched everywhere.