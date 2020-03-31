maison-margiela-adds-spikes-&-chains-to-its-heeled-tabi-boot

Brand: Maison Margiela

Model: Tabi

Key Pieces: The latest batch of Maison Margiela tabis to land at DSM includes the classic pair of leather boots with a cylindrical heel, flat-soled boots in men’s sizes, a distressed spiked chain model, and a casual split-toe slip-on.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $450 – $1540

Buy: Dover Street Market

Editor’s Notes: The latest Maison Margiela SS20 footwear drop revels in the infinite forms of the house’s famous tabi boot. Since its debut in 1998, Margiela’s iconic and divisive silhouette has received numerous re-interpretations and in-house tributes including a Reebok Instapump fury collaboration, a neoprene sandal, and even a Tabi-shaped leather handbag.

We dove deep into the appeal of the Margiela tabi in our podcast, mapping out the cleft-toed shoe’s cultish appeal and how it became a signifier of discerning taste in a world of flashy logos. Check out the entire collection above and shop it via the link below.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

