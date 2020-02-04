Maison François: MasterChef star Matthew Ryle to lead new St James's brasserie

Going Out in London Discover



Maison François, a new brasserie and wine bar, will open in St James’s this spring, boasting both a MasterChef star in the kitchen and family connections to top restaurants of London’s past.

Matthew Ryle, a finalist in the 2018 series of the BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals, will lead the kitchen at the new Duke Street restaurant, which has been founded by restaurateur François O’Neill.

O’Neill is the son of Hugh O’Neill, who co-founded Knightsbridge hotspot Brasserie St. Quentin in 1980 – a collaboration with his cousin Quentin Crewe, who was the Evening Standard’s restaurant critic for nearly 20 years. Francois O’Neill took over the restaurant in 2008, rebranding it as the Brompton Bar & Grill until its closure in 2014.

The restaurant will look to the grand brasseries of Paris, Lyon and Alsace for inspiration, with a menu incorporating the likes of rustic terrines, homemade saucisson and a dessert trolley stocked with the likes of Gateau Marjolaine and praline Paris-Brests.

Maison François will also feature an in-house bakery open from the early morning, as well as a downstairs wine bar called Frank’s, which will be open until midnight and boast a 250 bottle-strong wine list.

Prior to heading up the new venture, Ryle trained at The Dorchester before becoming head chef at Mayfair’s Isabel at the age of 22. He is joined in the restaurant team by front of house star Ed Wyand, a former head maitre’d at Scott’s who opened Clapton wine bar Verden in 2014.

Maison François will open in Spring 2020 at 36 Duke Street, SW1Y 6DF. For more information, visit maisonfrancois.london

