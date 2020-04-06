maisie-williams-revealed-that-she-didn’t-want-to-be-an-actor.-find-all-the-details-inside

When most of the actors have to wait for the perfect role for long, Maisie Williams was already in the career of acting at an early age of 12. And that too in a famous role.

Maisie Williams auditioned for the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones when she was just at the age of 12. She spent approx 10 years at the set of Game of Thrones. Her transformation from a young girl to a lady all happened at the set of Game of Thrones. She said that around season two or three her body began to develop and she began turning into a lady however Arya was still a kid.

Williams’ co-star Sophie Turner became very fast friends of her and till both have celebrated 10 years of friendship. Sophie appointed Maisie as her bridesmaid for her wedding. The bond between them has grown much stronger and both become close as sisters.

Williams told Glamour magazine in 2019, “Whenever I’m like, ‘I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,’ Sophie is my point of call.”

Maisie Williams with her friend Sophie Turner

She never revealed her relationship status but in 2019 she was seen walking with a man, who was Reuben Selby. Reuben Selby is an entrepreneur and founder of a contact agency. They met at Paris Fashion Week at shows including Thom Browne and Givenchy.