maisie-williams-gets-support-from-game-of-thrones-co-stars-lena-headey-and-nikolaj-coster-waldau-after-emotional-instagram

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have shown some love to former co-star Maisie Williams as she reflected on the end of 2019 and the beginning of a new decade.

2019 was quite the momentous year for the cast of HBO’s high-fantasy epic, as the blockbuster TV series came to an end after eight seasons with a very divisive final run of episodes.

Taking to Instagram, the Arya Stark actress ruminated on the past 12 months and everything she’s learned along the way, including a picture of her boyfriend too.

‘This year was the best,’ she wrote. ‘I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself.

‘I started saying “no.” I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wishing for the future, and I started loving life for what it is.’

‘Seize your life,’ she concluded. ‘Happy New Year.’

Maisie’s post definitely seemed to strike a chord with some of her former castmates, Cersei Lannister star Lena commented on the post with a collection of love hearts, whilst it earned a supportive like from Jaime Lannister himself, Nikolaj.

It looks like after the end of Thrones, the Lannisters and the Starks are showing each other nothing but love in this new decade and we’re here for it.

Game of Thrones seasons one to eight are available to stream on NOW TV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Alfie Allen ‘shocked and saddened’ by Game Of Thrones stunt double Andrew Dunbar’s death

MORE: Alfie Allen reveals behind-the-scenes ‘macho’ Game Of Thrones rivalry with Kit Harington and Richard Madden





