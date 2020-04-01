maise-williams-talks-us-through-her-game-of-thrones-moments-and-her-love-interest!

Maise Williams is a very famous and popular name in the world of entertainment. One of the greatest TV shows in the history of television, Game of Thrones has introduced us to one of the fierce characters, Arya Stark of House Stark.

Arya Stark is the second girl child of the Northern lords, Catelyn and Ned Stark. She is fierce, skilled in sword and archery, and mostly liked adventures and things that most girls don’t do. Moder word for her and her ilk would be called as tomboyish, but the actor playing Arya Stark is not always the same in her real life. In fact, she is quite the fashionista and lady-like.

Maise Williams talks about her love life

Although Maise hasn’t talked about her real love interest in open, neither has Reuben Selby, we, the fans have come to know through her pictures and posts.

In the year 2019, Maise was spotted with a guy, which later the fans came to know it to be Reuben Selby. Reuben Selby is an entrepreneur and a co-founder of a modeling agency. he has been known to be quite interested in fashion as he is connected with the fashion industry.

Maise, however, did mention a hint about dating a guy who isn’t related to film and fame world, and which is why she didn’t want it to bring it to the limelight.

Maise talks about her Game of Thrones experience

Although Maise Williams is all praise for her acting debut in Game of Thrones, she has opened up about her embarrassing and uneasy moments. It was on set when she started to develop as a person and develop her female body, she had to tie her chest to level her development to fit the character of Arya. Her other facial features have been adjusted to make her look masculine. She has later told Vogue it made her feel embarrassed for a time, after.