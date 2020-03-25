mail-carrier-carries-on-despite-covid-19-pandemic

(CNN) — About 40 people who attended a farewell party in Connecticut in early March were exposed to COVID-19 after a partygoer was confirmed to have the virus, three local Connecticut officials confirmed to CNN.

The town of Westport now has 79 cases, the most of any Connecticut municipality, according to local officials. In Fairfield County, the surrounding county, there are 384 confirmed cases, more than half of Connecticut’s total number of cases.