mahika-sharma-on-being-stuck-in-uk-amid-covid-19-outbreak:-‘people-in-india-will-think-i’m-infected’

Published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 18: 29 [IST]

Mahika Sharma who's best remembered for starring in Sab TV'S FIR is currently stuck in the UK due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease all over the world. The actress is scared beyond words as she fears for her safety whilst coping up with social distancing in a foreign land. Mahika who is self-isolating by staying indoors told SpotBoyE, "I'm alone in London. I feel very lonely and caged. I'm found of Indian food but here I need to depend only on salads, fruits and juice. I am missing our food. It's honestly not a good feeling. I'm scared. I'm keeping healthy though still after reading and listening about virus everywhere. I feel disturbed and feel what's next, said the actress." (sic) She went on to add, "Being in India, even if in lockdown, the air and the environment pampers you. You feel like being surrounded by your people and everything makes you feel relaxed. But, being stuck in a foreign country is really very disturbing. Even I'm feeling weird to return to India as people will not enjoy coming close to me. They will feel I'm carrying the infection. I really don't understand anything as I feel I'm badly stuck." Mahika who also appeared in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani, concluded by stating that she's worshipping goddess Durga for strength to deal with the ordeal. "I'm spending my time here by worshiping Maa Durga as its Chaitra Navratree. I'm reading mantras, shlokas and offering prayers from Google. I hope that things change and it just turns out to be a bad dream that ends up with a beautiful morning and sunshine," she said.