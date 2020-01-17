mahesh-babu’s-daughter-mimics-rashmika-mandanna-from-sarileru-neekevvaru-[must-watch-video]

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and Aadhya mimick Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue from Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

A video featuring superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara mimicking Rashmika Mandanna’s dialogue from Sarileru Neekevvaru is creating a buzz on social media. This clip is sure to go viral soon.

Rashmika Mandanna has played Mahesh Babu’s love interest in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress has won a million hearts with her comedy timing childish mannerism in the movie. Train sequence is one of the biggest highlights of the film. Before boarding training, she is seen begging, “Oh God! Please send one cute, sweet and handsome guy. Do you understand it?”

Many consider this scene as an epic scene of Rashmika Mandanna, which viewers will remember forever. Now, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and her friend Aadhya enacted this scene. Shreyas Media tweeted their video and wrote, “A little extra cuteness to the #MikuArdamavutunda! #Aadhya #Sitara #SarileruNeekkevvaru @iamRashmika.”