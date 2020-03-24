mahesh-babu-asks-this-director-to-start-working-on-his-script?

|

Though Mahesh Babu hasn’t officially announced his next project, rumours about him teaming with several filmmakers have been doing the rounds for a while now. First, the actor was said to be working with director Vamshi Paidipally but things didn’t work out and Mahesh asked his good friend on rework on his script. Then, for the longest time, it was being said the Telugu superstar would act alongside Chiranjeevi in his much-awaited film, Acharya. But sadly that didn’t happen either as Ram Charan was eventually brought on board to do the extended cameo in the movie which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Just a few days back, we then reported about Sarileru Neekevvaru hero doing Parasuram’s next directorial venture. While the movie was supposed to go on floors soon, the situation has now changed as the entire country is in lockdown because of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. All film and TV shootings across India have been stopped and the scenario will remain the same for a week or two more it seems. Anyway, the latest buzz regarding Mahesh Babu is that the 44-year-old actor has apparently asked Anil Ravipudi to start working on his script right away. According to a report in 123telugu.com, Mahesh wants to keep a project ready as Parasuram’s film may take time to roll. Mahesh and Anil last worked together in Sarileru Neekevvaru which arrived in cinema halls earlier this year on January 10. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the movie opened to a lukewarm response from the critics but it managed to impress the audience and therefore got cash registers ringing big time not just in India but overseas as well. Mahesh Babu To Soon Start Shooting For Parasuram’s Film? Deets Inside