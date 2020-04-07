mahesh-babu-and-sobhita-dhulipala-were-busy-working-on-this-film-before-lockdown

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 04 [IST]

After Sarileru Neekevvaru released in January this year, fans were expecting Mahesh Babu to announce his next outing. Sadly, his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally didn't materialize, but the superstar is now said to be teaming up with filmmaker Parasuram. However, before the entire country was put under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh was actually busy working on a certain project with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Wondering which film are we talking about? Read on to know the details! Well, last year, Mahesh Babu announced that he was venturing into production with his company GMB Entertainment, and decided to bankroll Adivi Sesh starrer bilingual film, Major. The war-drama also stars Sobhita in an important role and the actress was shooting for the film in Hyderabad with Mahesh Babu until the Indian government ordered a complete lockdown. Talking about her work, the Goodachari heroine told IANS, "I was shooting three projects and the plan was to finish them so that by the month of May I could start shooting 'Made In Heaven' season 2. But now everything is on hold. I was shooting for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual 'Major' with Mahesh Babu. In fact, Mahesh Babu is also producing the film. We were shooting our Hyderabad schedule but we had to stop due to the outbreak of COVID-19." Apart from Mahesh's production venture, Sobhita was filming for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan and was eagerly looking forward to the release of her Malayalam film Kurup, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. But now, everything is on hold and the makers of Kurup will soon lock a new release date. As for Sobhita, she isn't worried about any of her projects including Major and is currently focusing on the well-being of her mind and body. The model-turned-actress is keeping herself busy by reading books, catching up on web shows and cooking. Coming back to Major, the film is being helmed by Goodachari fame director Sashi Kiran Tikka and is based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.