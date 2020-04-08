mahesh-babu-and-sobhita-dhulipala-were-busy-focusing-on-this-film-before-lockdown

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 04 [IST]

After Sarileru Neekevvaru released in January this season, fans were expecting Mahesh Babu to announce his next outing. Sadly, his collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally didn’t materialize, however the superstar is reported to be teaming up with filmmaker Parasuram now. However, prior to the entire country was put under lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mahesh was actually busy focusing on a particular project with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Wondering which film are we discussing? Read on to learn the facts! Well, year last, Mahesh Babu announced he was venturing into production along with his company GMB Entertainment, and made a decision to bankroll Adivi Sesh starrer bilingual film, Major. The war-drama also stars Sobhita within an important role and the actress was shooting for the film in Hyderabad with Mahesh Babu before Indian government ordered a whole lockdown. Discussing her work, the Goodachari heroine told IANS, “I was shooting three projects and the program was to complete them in order that by the month of CAN I could start shooting ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2. But everything is on hold now. I was shooting for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual ‘Major’ with Mahesh Babu. Actually, Mahesh Babu can be producing the film. We were shooting our Hyderabad schedule but we’d to stop because of the outbreak of COVID-19.” Aside from Mahesh’s production venture, Sobhita was filming for Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan and was eagerly looking towards the release of her Malayalam film Kurup, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. However now, everything is on hold and the makers of Kurup will soon lock a fresh release date. For Sobhita, she isn’t concerned about some of her projects including Major and happens to be concentrating on the well-being of her body and mind. The model-turned-actress is keeping herself busy by reading books, catching through to web shows and cooking. Returning to Major, the film has been helmed by Goodachari fame director Sashi Kiran Tikka and is in line with the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru Breaks Records, Scoring 23.4 TVR On Small Screen Even!